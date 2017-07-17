EXCLUSIVE: FandangoNow, the video-on-demand service from movie ticket retailer Fandango, continues to beef up its content and has added Showtime’s series to its library of more than 50K titles. The news will be announced today at the Los Angeles Entertainment Summit.

Episodes and seasons of such Showtime series as Twin Peaks, Ray Donovan and The Affair soon will be available for purchase as well as older titles such as Dexter, The Tudors, The Borgias, House of Lies, Penny Dreadful, and Californication. Effective today, Showtime’s Billions is available to buy.

Since launching in April 2016, FandangoNow nearly has quadrupled its reach, streaming on 200 million devices, including Smart TVs, over-the-top (OTT) streaming players, video game systems, iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets, and online at Fandangonow.com.

“Showtime’s award-winning original series and documentaries have delighted audiences for years, and we are thrilled to offer their premium programming on FandangoNow,” the service’s Chief Marketing Officer Adam Rockmore said in a statement. “We are kicking off the relationship with the launch of Billions, just in time for a summer Billions binge.”