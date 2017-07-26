grew its total monthly users to 2.1 billion during the second quarter of 2017, the social media giant said today in reporting earnings, news that is spiking shares in post-market trading. The company reported revenue of $9.3 billion and earnings per share of $1.32, both easily beating analysts’ expectations.

Shares are up more than three points after closing at 165.61 today on the Nasdaq.

“We had a good second quarter and first half of the year,” founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the report for the period ended June 30. “Our community is now two billion people and we’re focusing on bringing the world closer together.”

Facebook reported advertising revenue of $9.16 billion, up 47% year-over-year. The company said about 87% of that total came from mobile ads during the quarter, up 3% from Q2 2016.

The 2B-plus user total was for monthly active users as of June 30, up 17% year-over-year. The site’s daily active user total averaged 1.32B.