FX Productions has signed Oscar-nominated Ex Machina filmmaker Alex Garland to an exclusive overall deal to develop, write and produce television projects.

Garland scored a 2016 Academy Award nom for his original screenplay for Ex Machina, which he also directed and produced. He also won the DGA Award for a first-time feature film and received three BAFTA Award nominations for the film. His other film credits include 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, Dredd and the forthcoming Annihilation.

“Alex’s gifts as a writer have long been apparent, and he made a huge impression with his directorial debut Ex Machina and we are thrilled that he is bringing his talents as a writer and director to television through FX Productions,” said Eric Schrier, who serves along with Nick Grad as Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “We have enormous respect for his uncompromising creative vision and we look forward to supporting his original and bold ideas.”

The London-born Garland is repped by WME and Carlos Goodman.