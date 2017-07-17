Former Disney communications executive and PR agency veteran Joe Quenqua has joined 42West as a Managing Director based in its Los Angeles office. Overseeing teams on both coasts, Quenqua will expand the company’s offerings deeper into the filmed and digital content space as well as live events.

The announcement was made today by 42West co-CEOs Leslee Dart, Amanda Lundberg, and Allan Mayer.

Quenqua joins 42West’s team of managing directors that includes Susan Ciccone, Linda Guerrero, Tom Piechura, Sarah Rothman, Amanda Silverman, and Meredith O’Sullivan Wasson.

“Joe’s many years of experience in the film world, not to mention his recent success in the digital, streaming, and live events spaces, make him a formidable addition to our staff,” Dart, Lundberg, and Mayer said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the 42West family.”

Quenqua most recently served as Executive Vice President at DKC (Dan Klores Communications), heading both the firm’s national entertainment practice and its Los Angeles operations. He was a key player in the merger of DKC and Broadway P.R. company O&M, relaunched as DKC/O&M.