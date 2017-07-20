Evan Helmuth, the film and TV actor who played a priest in William Brent Bell’s 2012 horror movie The Devil Inside, died Monday after a brief illness. He was 40.

Also among his film credits, he appeared opposite Jimmy Fallon and Drew Barrymore in the Farrelly Brothers’ Fever Pitch, and was in Joshua Michael Stern’s 2013 Steve Jobs biopic Jobs starring Ashton Kutcher.

On the TV side his credits spanned the likes of Alias, NCIS, Bones, Rizzoli & Isles and more recently CBS’ 2015 comedic drama Battle Creek, which was created by Breaking Bad‘s Vince Gilligan.

An alumni of the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, Helmuth attended the USC School of Dramatic Arts.

He is survived by his sister, Erika; and his stepmother, Paula.