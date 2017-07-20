The Eugenio Derbez comedy Overboard, a re-imaging of the 1987 Garry Marshall-directed comedy, has just been slated for April 20 of next year. The MGM/Pantelion Films/3Pas Studios film will go wide that day and go head to head now with the Jason Reitman comedy Tully, written by Diablo Cody and starring Charlize Theron from Focus Features.

The new rendition of Overboard will feature a role reversal from the original and focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht, and is convinced by a working-class single mom (Anna Faris) that he is her husband.

The official logline: “A spoiled, wealthy yacht owner is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee.”

Derbez also serves as producer of the film along with Ben Odell. MGM and Pantelion co-produced and co-financed and are co-distributing the film with Lionsgate handling domestic theatrical distribution for the Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg co-directed feature.

Derbez previously wrote, directed and starred in the Mexican comedy Instructions Not Included, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S. when it opened in 2013.