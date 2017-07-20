Narcos‘ Eric Lange has landed a lead role opposite Patricia Arquette in Showtime’s limited series Escape At Dannemora (fka Clinton Correctional), directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.

Escape At Dannemora, starring Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano and Arquette, is based on the headline-making true story of a 2015 prison break in upstate New York, which spawned a massive manhunt for convicted murderers Richard Matt (played by del Toro) and David Sweat (Dano). The pair were aided in their escape by married female prison worker, Tilly Mitchell (Arquette), with whom they both became sexually entangled. Lange will play Lyle Mitchell, Tilly Mitchell’s husband. Lyle also works at Clinton Correctional Facility, where his wife Tilly aided in the inmates’ escape.

Stiller will direct all eight episodes of the series, which is written and executive produced by Brett Johnson (Mad Men) and Michael Tolkin (The Player). Also executive producing are Ray Donovan‘s Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca (Captain Phillips) via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Stiller’s Red Hour Productions.

Lange is a series regular on Netflix’s drama Narcos, which launches its third season on September 1. He also stars in Paramount TV’s six-part event series Waco. Lange is repped by Domain and Trademark Talent.