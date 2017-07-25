Epix has slotted Season 2 premiere dates for its original drama series Berlin Station and comedy Graves, along with the debut of original documentary film Danica.

Berlin Station Season 2 will bow Sunday, October 15 at 9 PM; Graves will debut Sunday, October 22 at 10 PM and Danica, directed by Hannah Storm, will air Wednesday, November 8 at 8 PM.

Epix

Season two of Berlin Station opens in the thick of a New World Order that has taken root and is steadily deepening. Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins, Leland Orser and Michelle Forbes star. New to the cast this season are Ashley Judd and Keke Palmer. The series is created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Bradford Winters serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Epix

The second season of Graves picks up with former President Richard Graves (Nick Nolte) turning inward in search of the man he used to be before he was President. Heléne Yorke, Sela Ward, Chris Lowell, Skylar Astin and Callie Hernandez also star. Produced by Lionsgate in association with Kingsgate Films, Josh Michael Stern is the creator/showrunner, Academy Award winner Greg Shapiro and Rebecca Kirshner are executive producers, Abby Gewanter is supervising producer, and Emmy-winning Bill Hill and Jack Moore are producers.

Danica, a documentary film about racing superstar Danica Patrick, is directed by award-winning journalist and sports broadcasting pioneer Hannah Storm. The film is produced by Epix in conjunction with Brainstormin Productions.