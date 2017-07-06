Veteran actor tells producer to go self-copulate. Veteran actor gets gig hosting a salacious game show. Veteran actor spitballs ideas with his pet writers about his next series. Add the writers room notion that “comedies don’t have to be funny anymore,” and you have the fifth and final season of Showtime’s Episodes.

Welcome to Hollywood, Hollywood-style.

Showtime

Here is the first trailer for Season 5 of the town-centric comedy starring Matt LeBlanc as himself and Stephen Mangan and Tamsin Greig as Sean and Beverly, the British telly writers who come to Tinseltown with a dream and live through its most nightmarish scenarios. Well, it’s not all bad — at least there’s the oh-so-honest assessment from the brass at the pitch meeting: “Great.” “So great!” “Mmmmm.” And the writers also have that special relationship with the former Friends (and Pucks) star LeBlanc. Right?

“You’re the abusive boyfriend we never had!” OK, maybe not.

Meanwhile, Sean’s loathsome ex-partner (Bruce Mackinnon) is now in charge of their new series, The Opposite of Us, and Sean and Beverly must endure his utter lack of humor or talent as they watch him slowly destroy their show.

Mircea Monroe, Kathleen Rose Perkins, John Pankow and Daisy Haggard co-star in Episodes, whose final seven episodes begin August 20. David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik created and write the show. Have a look at the trailer above and faux-ominous poster below, and tell us what you think.