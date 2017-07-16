Endless Poetry from ABKCO Films and Roadside Attractions’ Lady Macbeth topped the roster of this weekend’s Specialty box office openers, a list that generally showed less zest than recent weekend bows like A Ghost Story and The Little Hours. Endless Poetry grossed $28K in its initial two runs, while Lady Macbeth had nearly $69K in five theaters. Monument Releasing bowed Footnotes in a single location, taking in $5,900, while Big World Pictures’ False Confessions grossed $7,670 in two locations. A24’s A Ghost Story expanded, grossing $146,445 in its second weekend, while doc City of Ghosts from Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films added runs, taking in over $26K. Gunpowder & Sky added dozens of theaters for its irreverent The Little Hours in week 3, taking over $318K. Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled played over seven hundred locations placing 12th in the overall box office in its fourth weekend, while Sony Pictures Classics’ successful Paris Can Wait actually added theaters in its 10th frame. And The Orchard’s The Hero starring Sam Elliott topped $3M this past week.
NEW RELEASES
Endless Poetry (ABKCO Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $28,000, Average $14,000
False Confessions (Big World Pictures) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,670, Average $3,835
Footnotes (Monument Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,900
Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $68,813, Average $13,762
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $26,246, Average $2,386, Cume $48,501
A Ghost Story (A24) Week 2 [20 Theaters] Weekend $146,445, Average $7,322, Cume $288,751
Our Time Will Come (China Lion) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $18,000, Average $1,125, Cume $94,522
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [9 Theaters] Weekend $10,635, Average $1,182, Cume $53,906
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 3 [15 Theaters] Weekend $17,225, Average $1,148, Cume $64,399
The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 3 [105 Theaters] Weekend $318,510, Average $3,033, Cume $689,732
Bad Batch (Neon) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,466, Average $293, Cume $177,573
The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 4 [726 Theaters] Weekend $934,645, Average $1,287, Cume $9,407,214
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 4 [2,597 Theaters] Weekend $7,600,000, Average $2,926, Cume $16,036,824
My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,237, Average $1,079, Cume $43,999
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [38 Theaters] Weekend $79,000, Average $2,079, Cume $138,059
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [93 Theaters] Weekend $248,694, Average $2,674, Cume $897,318
Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 6 [205 Theaters] Weekend $222,720, Average $1,086, Cume $6,455,812
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 6 [315 Theaters] Weekend $343,197, Average $1,090, Cume $3,401,307
Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [14 Theaters] Weekend $10,871, Average $776, Cume $1,243,746
The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 7 [44 Theaters] Weekend $67,804, Average $1,541, Cume $612,709
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 7 [13 Theaters] Weekend $24,476, Average $1,883, Cume $276,667
Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 10 [3 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $1,667, Cume $144,217
Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [177 Theaters] Weekend $153,580, Average $868, Cume $5,303,660
The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 20 (non-consecutive) [21 Theaters] Weekend $52,894, Average $2,519, Cume $924,238
