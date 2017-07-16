Endless Poetry from ABKCO Films and Roadside Attractions’ Lady Macbeth topped the roster of this weekend’s Specialty box office openers, a list that generally showed less zest than recent weekend bows like A Ghost Story and The Little Hours. Endless Poetry grossed $28K in its initial two runs, while Lady Macbeth had nearly $69K in five theaters. Monument Releasing bowed Footnotes in a single location, taking in $5,900, while Big World Pictures’ False Confessions grossed $7,670 in two locations. A24’s A Ghost Story expanded, grossing $146,445 in its second weekend, while doc City of Ghosts from Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films added runs, taking in over $26K. Gunpowder & Sky added dozens of theaters for its irreverent The Little Hours in week 3, taking over $318K. Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled played over seven hundred locations placing 12th in the overall box office in its fourth weekend, while Sony Pictures Classics’ successful Paris Can Wait actually added theaters in its 10th frame. And The Orchard’s The Hero starring Sam Elliott topped $3M this past week.

NEW RELEASES

Endless Poetry (ABKCO Films) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $28,000, Average $14,000

False Confessions (Big World Pictures) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $7,670, Average $3,835

Footnotes (Monument Releasing) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $5,900

Lady Macbeth (Roadside Attractions) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $68,813, Average $13,762

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

City of Ghosts (Amazon Studios/IFC Films/A&E Indie Films) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $26,246, Average $2,386, Cume $48,501

A Ghost Story (A24) Week 2 [20 Theaters] Weekend $146,445, Average $7,322, Cume $288,751

Our Time Will Come (China Lion) Week 2 [16 Theaters] Weekend $18,000, Average $1,125, Cume $94,522

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

13 Minutes (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [9 Theaters] Weekend $10,635, Average $1,182, Cume $53,906

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Photography (Neon) Week 3 [15 Theaters] Weekend $17,225, Average $1,148, Cume $64,399

The Little Hours (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 3 [105 Theaters] Weekend $318,510, Average $3,033, Cume $689,732

Bad Batch (Neon) Week 4 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,466, Average $293, Cume $177,573

The Beguiled (Focus Features) Week 4 [726 Theaters] Weekend $934,645, Average $1,287, Cume $9,407,214

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 4 [2,597 Theaters] Weekend $7,600,000, Average $2,926, Cume $16,036,824

My Journey Through French Cinema (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,237, Average $1,079, Cume $43,999

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [38 Theaters] Weekend $79,000, Average $2,079, Cume $138,059

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5 [93 Theaters] Weekend $248,694, Average $2,674, Cume $897,318

Beatriz At Dinner (Roadside Attractions/FilmNation) Week 6 [205 Theaters] Weekend $222,720, Average $1,086, Cume $6,455,812

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 6 [315 Theaters] Weekend $343,197, Average $1,090, Cume $3,401,307

Churchill (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [14 Theaters] Weekend $10,871, Average $776, Cume $1,243,746

The Exception (A24/DirecTV) Week 7 [44 Theaters] Weekend $67,804, Average $1,541, Cume $612,709

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 7 [13 Theaters] Weekend $24,476, Average $1,883, Cume $276,667

Manifesto (FilmRise) Week 10 [3 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $1,667, Cume $144,217

Paris Can Wait (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 10 [177 Theaters] Weekend $153,580, Average $868, Cume $5,303,660

The Women’s Balcony (Menemsha Films) Week 20 (non-consecutive) [21 Theaters] Weekend $52,894, Average $2,519, Cume $924,238