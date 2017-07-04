Endemol Shine UK has added entertainment and factual producer Sharp Jack TV as a new label inside the group. Ex-ITV Studios Creative Heads Elliot Johnson and Amanda Wilson, who founded the company in 2011, are joining ESUK as Joint Managing Directors of Sharp Jack. Credits include series Four Heads, Scorchio and Queer As Pop with two pilots currently in production: dating show Always The Bridesmaid for TLC UK, and social experiment Raised By The Village for RTÉ One. Prior to ITV Studios, Wilson set up and ran Tinderbox Television and also headed the BBC team that developed and formatted Strictly Come Dancing. Johnson started his career in the music industry producing videos for Bjork, Massive Attack and Smashing Pumpkins as well as programming for the BBC including Top Of The Pops, Bowie At The Beeb and Glastonbury. He joined Tinderbox before he and Wilson moved to run development at ITV Studios.

BBC The BBC today has committed its biggest investment in a generation to children’s services. An additional £34M ($44M) has been earmarked across the next three years to enable the broadcaster to “reinvent how it serves its youngest audience.” BBC Director-General Tony Hall made the announcement today, saying that BBC Children’s will continue to spend an overwhelming majority of its budget on the CBeebies and CBBC TV channels. Those will be enhanced by a significant increase in the online budget for kids as a reflection of how their content consumption shifts. (And, as a means to step up the competition with outlets like Amazon and Netflix.) Hall said today, “We’re making BBC Children’s fit for the future, maintaining our world-class channels whilst enhancing our online offer to meet the needs of the next generation.” Alice Webb, Director of BBC Children’s, added, “Our audience is rapidly changing and now more than ever we need to keep up. We’re home to the most popular kids TV channels in the UK, but as our audience increasingly move online it’s our job to stay relevant, inspiring and engaging them on whichever platform they choose.”

Cannes Film Festival Ten films have been shortlisted for the European Parliament’s Lux Film Prize, “shining a spotlight on the diversity of European cinema and its importance in building social and cultural values.” Among the finalists are Robin Campillo’s Cannes’ Jury Grand Prize winner 120 Beats Per Minute and Label Europa Cinemas laureate A Ciambra from Jonas Carpignano. From Berlin Silver Bear winner Aki Kaurismaki, The Other Side Of Hope is on the list, as is Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov’s Edinburgh International Feature winner Glory. Rounding out the titles in contention are: Heartstone by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson; King Of The Belgians from Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth; Sami Blood from Amanda Kernell; Summer 1993 by Carla Simón; The Last Family from Jan P Matuszyński; and Cannes Un Certain Regard title Western by Valeska Grisebach. Of the 10 films, three will land in the Venice Days section of the Lido fest in September with a winner chosen from among the trio.