Endemol Shine Group has hired Sky’s Nicola Bamford as CEO of international operations, the company announced on Monday. Her appointment comes as former head Martha Brass departs after eight years at the company.

In the new role, Bamford will oversee Endemol Shine’s companies in France, the Iberia Peninsula, Italy, Israel, China, India and Southeast Asia. Additionally, Marina Williams, the company’s COO of international, who oversees Central, Eastern European and Middle East territories, will report direct to Bamford.

Based in Endemol’s Amsterdam and London offices, Bamford will report to Endemol Shine Group CEO Sophie Turner Laing. She joins from Sky where she held a raft of senior roles across the UK, Germany and India in the last ten years. Most recently, she was Sky’s director of international OTT. She has also worked at Disney.

“Nicola combines a truly global outlook with commercial prowess, creative instincts and infectious enthusiasm,” said Turner Laing. “A great combination of skills and experience and a perfect fit for our group and the role. We very much look forward to welcoming her to the fold.”

Bamford said: “I am sorry to be leaving so many great colleagues and friends. But this was an irresistible opportunity to work with such a diverse range of creative leaders and countries to help them realize their ambitions.”