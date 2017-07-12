Fox’s Wednesday night drama is getting more serious. The network has set a pair of crossover episodes for its musical dramas’ season premieres on Wednesday, September 27: Star‘s Queen Latifah will appear on the Season 4 debut of Empire, and the latter’s Jussie Smollett is set for the sophomore bow of Star. Watch a promo above.

The cross-pollinations had been rumored for a while, but Fox just confirmed them today. The night will kick off with Empire at 8 PM. On the brink of Empire Entertainment’s 20th anniversary, Lucious (Terrence Howard) is making his first public appearance after the explosion in Las Vegas, while all members of the Lyon family, as well as Lucious’ nurse, Claudia (guest star Demi Moore), have their own interests in Lucious regaining his physical and mental faculties.

Then, on Star, the ladies – with Carlotta as their manager – continue to face roadblocks, despite their victory at Atlanta NextFest.

Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, Empire hails from Imagine Television in association with 20th Century Fox Television, Brian Grazer, Ilene Chaiken, Francie Calfo and Sanaa Hamri are the EPs. Daniels also created Star, with Tom Donaghy, and they exec produce alongside Pamela Oas Williams and showrunner Karin Gist. It’s also produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

