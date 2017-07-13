Perhaps the most surprising thing about today’s Emmy nominations was how few surprises there actually were. In what was arguably the biggest campaign season ever for an Emmy race, the biggest campaigns and most buzzed shows, the more popular titles, came through as expected including an Emmy record five – count ’em – five new shows out seven nominees for Best Drama Series. The good fact for future Emmys is that it took only one season for The Crown, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, Westworld, and This Is Us to crack the Television Academy’s most prestigious category and that bodes well for the future as Emmy hits 70 next year.

Fresh blood is what critics constantly complain is missing from this contest, and this year a new wave of shows made the cut and that is a very good thing. It proves Emmy voters (about 22,000 members of the 24,000 strong organization are eligible to cast a ballot) are aware as they can be of at least some of what is happening in TV and are responding to it more quickly. Of course it helps that most of these shows already have been showered with precursor awards and nominations at other ceremonies to help identify their importance in the overwhelming stack of screeners we are sent (and yes, I am one of those 22,000 Emmy voters as well as a former member of the Academy’s Board of Governors representing the writers branch).

The Academy itself acknowledges in the mind-spinning landscape that defines TV these days that it is impossible for members to see everything and that is why they keep refining the voting process including this year to let voters pick as many shows as they want to nominated, no caps, in each category. Academy President and COO Maury McIntyre told me at this morning’s announcement at their Saban Media Center there is a reason for that. “Instead of trying to weigh which show is better it is now simply of what you watch, and we hope as a television Academy member and professional you’re watching a lot, but of what you watch what did you actually see that is Emmy worthy. We find the members love it and don’t feel that constraint (of voting for five or ten). Sometimes they only voted for three, sometimes they voted for 15. It is not like everyone voted for 50,” he said. Of course this voting change really helps the more popular, campaigned, and buzzed about shows over more limited audience programs like HBO’s criminally overlooked (again) The Leftovers which was left out. McIntyre also did address that fact of the enormous amount of campaigning that took place this year, but said the Academy moves cautiously in trying to curtail that kind of activity. “We have reviewed and modified our campaign guidelines over the years, specifically as regard to screeners where they used to be where they used to be much more elaborate productions, so it is now just a box. We are encouraging other ways and digital platforms to get that material out there. But ultimately when we look at a lot of the other campaigns we see we were a little flipped with the Oscars where they are really strict once the nominations come out and how they campaign then. We don’t have any campaigning at that point whereas we have all the campaigning going on earlier. But it’s obviously something we are going to continue to look at. We want to be sure the competition is fair but at the same time we can’t really constrain people’s marketing practices. That’s just not our business and I’m not even sure it’s legal,” he said perhaps signaling we will likely being seeing more of the same in years to come as long as the money keeps flowing in these races.

New Academy Chairman Hayma Washington told me he was very pleased with what his fellow members did this morning, but was fairly nonplussed by the increased campaigns. “All I can be responsible for is our [‘for your consideration’ events] and everyone we come in contact with there runs it by the rules. What people do outside of the FYCs I can’t say,” he said. He was also very pleased that this was a better year in terms of a showing by broadcast networks, particularly NBC, which saw its venerable Saturday Night Live leading the list with a whopping 22 nominations as well as freshman drama (from 20th TV) This Is Us breaking into Drama Series with 11. “We have five shows out of the seven (drama series nominees). They are across all the platforms. It just goes to show that whether it is campaigned or whatever, quality shows are going to be watched.”

That is certainly what happened in the case of the aforementioned This Is Us which became the first broadcast network show to break into the Drama Series category in six years ( The Good Wife was the last one in 2011). That was definitely one of the big stories of the morning, although its 11 nomination total was heavily actor-driven and the series failed to land a single nod in either Directing or Writing categories which were all consumed with cable and streamer entries, not necessarily a good sign for an eventual victory in the Drama Series category where a win would really shake things up. Largely because of This Is Us NBC was able to increase its overall total this year to 64 nominations, up from 41 last year, but half of that haul came from SNL and This Is Us, whereas upstart streamer Netflix increased their 2016 total of 54 to a stunning 91 nods this time around thanks to a wide variety of shows and a huge campaign effort that included renting out a 29000 foot office space in Beverly Hills for nightly campaign events, separate from the TV Academy’s sanctioned FYC events. It clearly was a successful move for Netflix which is now nipping at the heels of perennial leader HBO which this year nabbed 110 nods. Amazon on the other hand also ran a big campaign and rented out the Hollywood Athletic Club for a couple of weeks of nightly events, but only matched the same total of 16 nods that it got last year and also saw its Emmy winning Transparent shut out of the Comedy Series race for the first time. As for the other broadcast nets they actually decreased their numbers from last year, so NBC’s success may just be a little ripple at this point rather than a harbinger of the big time return of the Big 4 to Emmy glory. ABC did retain Best Comedy Series nominations for their stalwarts, five time winner Modern Family and its Wednesday night stablemate Black-ish. That category which is dominated by HBO’s Veep (17 nominations overall) only had one new entry from the usual suspects who were all nominated last year and that was, as expected, FX’s Atlanta which certainly was helped by its Golden Globe and Guild wins in getting noticed and making the cut, likely to Transparent’s detriment.

By the way congratulations to Ryan Murphy who received four personal nominations today for Feud and became the first person ever to be nominated for an Emmy in writing and directing categories for a show about another awards show. His Episode 5 of FX’s Feud, called “The Oscars of 1963,” was a brilliantly executed look at the Academy Awards where Whatever Happened to Baby Jane co-stars Joan Crawford and Bette Davis memorably faced off. And as for this year’s Oscars, the show which became most famous for an envelope snafu that had presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway naming the wrong Best Picture winner, it was nominated for six Emmys including Outstanding Special Class Program.

Overall I have to say, thanks to the influx of excellent new drama series and some strong limited series like Feud and Big Little Lies, this was a pretty satisfying list the Academy has come up with, but it still favors those with deep pockets and elaborate campaigns. That is unlikely to change in Emmy seasons to come.