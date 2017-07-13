Alec Baldwin, Matthew Rhys, Ann Dowd and Riz Ahmed doubled their chances for Emmy wins this season, with two nominations each in major categories. But some other actors made the multiple-noms list too, if you read beyond the top spots.

Baldwin got nods for Saturday Night Live (supporting comedy actor) and Match Game (reality host); Rhys for Girls (guest actor comedy) and The Americans (lead actor drama); Dowd for The Handmaid’s Tale (supporting actress drama) and The Leftovers (guest actress drama); and Ahmed for Girls (guest actor comedy) and The Night Of (lead actor limited series or movie).

Including non-acting categories, Aziz Ansari was a multiple nominee, earning nods for writing and acting in Master of None. Donald Glover is up for three Atlanta trophies (directing, writing, and acting).

Showtime

Both Liev Schreiber and Ewan McGregor were nominated for acting and narrating: Schreiber (lead actor drama for Ray Donovan; narration nods for Muhammad Ali: Only One and UConn: The March to Madness). McGregor for lead actor limited series (Fargo) and narration (Wild Scotland).

And Ty Burrell has two acting nods, though only one in a primetime slot: In addition to his usual Modern Family nomination (supporting actor comedy), Burrell has a shot at outstanding actor in a short form series for Boondoggle, the ABC digital series.

Expanding out to non-actors, Jonah Nolan is up as writer, director and producer of Westworld; ditto the Duffer Brothers for Stranger Things.

HBO

Vince Gilligan could take a trophies for producing and directing Better Call Saul, as could Mike Judge for Silicon Valley.

Louis CK, meanwhile, sent two of stars of his shows to the nominee roster: Louis Anderson up for supporting actor comedy (Baskets) and Pamela Adlon for lead actress comedy (Better Things).