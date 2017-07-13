Talk about getting an Emmy nomination the hard way. We’re counting at least two actors who snared nods after their characters went the way of all things flesh this season. Three if you count Einstein.

The heart-tugger, of course, was This Is Us‘s Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, the long-absent dad who reunites with son Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) just before dying of stomach cancer. Take a look at one of his deathbed scenes above, and have a tissue handy.

On the creepier end of the spectrum, Shannon Purser’s Barb Holland met a gruesome farewell on Stranger Things after being dragged into the Upside Down’s swimming pool by the Monster. We’ll spare you any photos of her creepy-crawly-ridden corpse and remind you of pleasanter times when her disappearance was still open to wishful thinking. Go to the 1:40 mark of Jimmy Fallon’s Golden Globes cold open:

And National Geographic’s Genius followed Albert Einstein right up to his hospital demise, so Geoffrey Rush technically makes three, though we all knew how that one ended.

If the trend holds next year, expect to see at least a few actors from Game of Thrones and Twin Peaks grabbing for Emmy’s bloody attention.