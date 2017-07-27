The Television Academy has unveils the complete list of categories for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmys in September. Check them out here.

The 2017 Emmys will be handed out September 17 during a ceremony hosted by Stephen Colbert at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. ABC will air the show live coast-to-coast starting at 5 PM PT. The Creative Arts ceremonies are set for September 9 and 10 at the same venue. It will air at 8 PM Saturday 16 on FXX.

The Emmy Awards telecast will present awards for outstanding comedy and drama series, limited series, reality competition, variety talk and sketch, television movie, acting, directing, and writing. The Creative Arts Awards will cover animation, documentary, reality and variety programming, while Creative Arts Sunday will present technical and creative achievement categories for scripted programming including comedy, drama and limited series.