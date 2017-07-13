A heavy haul of 13 nominations for Netflix favorite The Crown, and scores for Sherlock and Black Mirror, led the British hopefuls for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, as the TV Academy unveiled its 2017 nominations this morning. There was also a strong contingent of British talent nominated across the various acting categories, including first-time Emmy nominees Claire Foy, Millie Bobby Brown, Riz Ahmed, Thandie Newton and David Thewlis. And Brits James Corden and John Oliver will compete amongst the names in the Variety Talk Series category, which Oliver won in 2016.

For her turn as the young Queen Elizabeth II, Claire Foy landed her first nomination for The Crown. The show’s 13 nominations included recognition for Stephen Daldry’s direction, Peter Morgan’s writing and a sweep of technicals, in addition to a nom in Drama Series. At the TV BAFTAs earlier this year, The Crown managed only two wins from its 12 nominations, taking no major prizes. That was contrary to the show’s fine performance at the Golden Globes, but wasn’t unusual given the British Academy are often slow to recognize homegrown hits that have found international acclaim.

Another Netflix British import, Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, scored a Television Movie nom for its “San Junipero” episode, and Brooker was also nominated for his writing. The show scored three nominations in all, with cinematographer Seamus McGarvey completing the hat-trick.

It was a year of change for the Brits at the Emmys. Last year’s British haul included noms for limited series The Night Manager and Luther, neither of which returned this year, and there was a trio of nominations for the outgoing Downton Abbey. British Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, and Maisie Williams were recognized for Season 6 last year, but they’ll have to wait another year for possible Season 7 recognition after the show’s airdate shifted past this year’s eligibility window.

One returning name, though, was PBS Masterpiece’s Sherlock, with “The Lying Detective” this year scoring four nominations, including Television Movie. Last year’s one-off special “The Abominable Bride” was a surprise winner in this category, though this year’s three episodes were not as well received critically, and it’s still up in the air whether the pieces will fall into place for an additional season down the line.

But Benedict Cumberbatch can again celebrate a nomination for his turn as Sherlock Holmes, even though this year he’ll face tough British competition in the Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category: Ewan McGregor was nominated for his debut appearance in Season 3 of Fargo, and Riz Ahmed took a nom for his turn in HBO’s The Night Of.

Another returning name was Matthew Rhys, nominated again in Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Americans. Interestingly, he and Ahmed both picked up second nominations this year, for their guest spots in HBO’s Girls.

Anthony Hopkins and Thandie Newton both took noms as part of Westworld’s 22-strong haul, while 13-year-old Brit Millie Bobby Brown was recognized for playing the mysterious Eleven on Stranger Things. David Thewlis was nominated for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Fargo—his first Emmy recognition—while Hugh Laurie was nominated in Guest Actor in a Comedy Series as Tom James on Veep—his 10th Emmy nom overall.