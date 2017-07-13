Oops. Well, so much for watching the Emmy nominations live this morning. For the first time this year, the nominations were not televised during a live press conference, with the TV Academy opting instead to go for a livestream online, but a technical glitch prevented it from being seen.

A message appeared on the video which read: Video Unavailable. Sorry, this video could not be played.” Video seemed to kick in on the Emmys.org site just as the announcement was ending. The noms list was sent out via email shortly afterward.

The nominations were announced this morning by Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shemar at 8:30 AM PT from the TV Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.