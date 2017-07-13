A 42-year-old late-night staple and a rookie drama based on a 44-year-old movie lead the field for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy nominations announced this morning. NBC’s rejuvenated Saturday Night Live and HBO’s sc-fi Western Westworld pocketed 22 noms apiece. FX’s anthology Feud: Bette and Joan tied for third with Netflix freshman Stranger Things at 18 each, followed by HBO’s Veep with 17. FX’s Fargo and HBO’s Big Little Lies nabbed 16 apiece.

Stranger Things also landed a nom for Creative Achievement in Interactive Program for its VR experience.

As per normal, HBO leads among networks and streaming services, hoarding 110 nominations today, up from 94 last year. Netflix surged with a second-place 91 noms, nearly doubling its 2016 haul of 54. NBC almost lapped the broadcast network field, landing 60 nominations for third overall. ABC was next among the Big 4 with 34.

Check out the numbers (note that NBC’s The Voice received 10 noms but was omitted from the list sent out by the Academy):