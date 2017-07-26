Ellen Burstyn is returning to the New York stage in Classic Stage Company’s production of William Shakespeare’s As You Like It.

Directed by the company’s Artistic Director John Doyle, with music by Stephen Schwartz, the Tony/Oscar/Emmy-winning Burstyn will take on the role of Jaques beginning Wednesday, September 13 as the first production of CSC’s 50th anniversary season.

As You Like It, a Bay Street Theater co-production, will also feature Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Celia), Noah Brody (Oliver/Corin), Hannah Cabell (Rosalind), André De Shields (Touchstone), Cass Morgan (Old Anna/Audrey), Leenya Rideout (Phoebe), David Samuel (Charles/Silvius), Kyle Scatliffe (Orlando) and Bob Stillman (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior).

Burstyn received a Best Actress Oscar for her performance in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, along with five Oscar nominations, a Tony Award as Best Actress (Same Time Next Year), two Emmy Awards (Law & Order; SVU and Political Animals) and seven Emmy nominations, most recently in 2016 for House of Cards.