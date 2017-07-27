EXCLUSIVE: Wanda Film-owned Propaganda GEM has set Elia Infascelli to join the firm as Global CEO. Infascelli’s role will be to oversee all relationships with clients, supervising the Los Angeles, Geneva, and Beijing offices, and using his background in entertainment and advertising to further develop a growing portfolio of clients and spearheading new growth initiatives within the entertainment world.

Infascelli has spent the last 15 years at WME/IMG, most recently focused on integrating WME owned ad agency Droga5 and WME IMG internal marketing groups within the agency and its corporate clients including Rolex, Anheuser Busch and Visa. He was also heavily involved in creating the Brand Ventures group that builds brands with WME talent. That included Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock, which expanded Johnson’s persona in apparel deals with Under Armour and other ventures. Prior to this, Infascelli was a motion picture agent and co-head of WME’s International Division, where he worked with directors such as Ben Affleck, Walter Salles, Martin Scorsese, Matthew Vaughn, Michael Winterbottom, Mathieu Kassovitz and Fernando Meirelles.

“Elia’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge in both the International advertising and entertainment sectors make him an ideal candidate to move Propaganda towards its next years of growth,” said Ruben Igielko-Herrlich, Executive President of Wanda Media and Founding Partner of Propaganda GEM. “The increasing demand from our Global clients paired with the opportunities unlocked from the Wanda acquisition made Elia the perfect candidate to help lead Propaganda GEM in its third decade of expansion and innovation”.

Propaganda GEM was founded by Igielko-Herrlich and Anders Granath in 1991 to marry brands and content. It has done this on everything from James Bond to Mission: Impossible, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, X-Games and National Geographic. The company was acquired by Wanda Cinema Line HK in 2016. Current global clients include BMW, BMW Motorrad, Clearblue, Louis XIII, MINI, Piaget, Rimowa, SAAB and Triumph.