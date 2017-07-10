We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of El Chapo, that includes a sneak peek at Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s escape from prison and plan for revenge, ahead of its September return on Univision.

Season two of El Chapo, a co-production between Univision’s Story House Entertainment and Netflix, continues to explore the life story of one of the world’s most notorious criminals – from his rise to power and his ultimate downfall.

The series stars Marco de la O as Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, along with Humberto Busto, Juan Carlos Olivas, Alejandro Aguilar, Tete Espinoza, Rodrigo Abed, Luis Rábago, Cristina Michaus, Valentina Acosta and Juliette Pardau.

El Chapo is created by Silvana Aguirre Zegarra and Carlos Contreras and produced by Daniel Posada.

Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who has been accused by law enforcement of running the “largest drug trafficking organization in the world,” long evaded authorities. After being captured by Mexican authorities in February 2014, Guzman escaped from a maximum security Mexican prison in July 2015 by crawling through an opening in the shower of his cell block that led to a mile-long tunnel to freedom. He was recaptured nearly six months later, extradited to the U.S. earlier this year and his next trial date is set for April 2018.