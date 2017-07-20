E! has given a green light to The Platinum Life, a reality series following some of music’s “most savvy women and their significant others as they live their first-class lifestyles.” The series will premiere this fall.

The show’s cast includes Crystal Smith, wife of singer, songwriter, producer and actor Ne-Yo; La’Myia Good, married to songwriter and producer Eric Bellinger; Shantel Jackson, in a relationship with rapper, singer, songwriter and producer Nelly; rapper and songwriter Lola Monroe, in a relationship with rapper, songwriter and producer King Los; Asiah Azante, married to recording artist, songwriter and producer Kid Ink; Nazanin Mandi, engaged to singer, songwriter and producer Miguel; and newly single recording artist Alycia Bellamy.

“The music industry is known for big, outspoken personalities living lavish lifestyles, but it’s also an extremely tough business to succeed in,” said Jeff Olde, Executive Vice President, Programming & Development, E!. “We are excited to give viewers an all-access pass to see how these fearless women climb to the top both personally and professionally.”

Says E!, “LA’s music industry is notorious for exclusive parties, high-profile romances, and huge fan followings, but being in relationships with some of the biggest names in the business is not always pitch perfect. Whether it’s fighting for the spotlight in a male dominated game, or being on the lookout for groupies trying to get the attention of their men, these women learn that in the music world, the only way to navigate it successfully is with strength and confidence.”

The Platinum Life is produced by STXtv and Tower 2 Productions with Ryan Holcomb, Jason Goldberg, Shanta Conic, and Kim McKoy serving as executive producers.