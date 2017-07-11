Universal is staying in business with Dylan Clark, inking a new deal with the longtime producer and his newly launched Dylan Clark Productions. The new alliance keeps Clark, an ex-Universal exec, in the studio after a deal with his previous shingle, the Scott Stuber-founded Bluegrass Films. Stuber recently exited to take over the feature film business at Netflix.

As part of the new pact, existing Bluegrass progress will stay put under Clark’s new banner including the Scarface reimagining with David Ayer and Diego Luna now in preproduction, and a Battlestar Galactica feature film with Michael De Luca, director Francis Lawrence and Westworld‘s Lisa Joy writing.

Also on the DCP slate via Bluegrass: Bad Monkeys starring Margot Robbie, Space Race with director Dan Trachtenberg, a film based on Ready Player One author Ernie Cline’s Armada, and a film adaptation of Microsoft’s Gears Of War. All are in the Uni fold.

The new deal was unveiled by Universal Pictures president of production Peter Cramer.

“Dylan is an experienced, hands-on producer, with strong relationships and proven success across many genres, including big franchise films,” said Cramer. “He’s been an important member of the Universal family and we’re glad that he and his new company will call this studio their home for years to come.”

Clark also has War For The Planet Of The Apes coming from Matt Reeves at 20th Century Fox and is producing Reeves’ Batman movie for Warner Bros. Clark helped relaunch the Apes franchise as head of film at Chernin Entertainment. He had been EVP Production at Universal before taking that gig in 2009; his Uni exec credits include Friday Night Lights, Dawn Of The Dead, Children Of Men, Cinderella Man, The Kingdom, Charlie Wilson’s War, Green Zone, Couples Retreat and Robin Hood.

Said Clark: “I’ve been fortunate to make movies with so many talented people and during that time, the only place I have considered my true home was Universal. The privilege of working with Ron, Jeff, Donna, Jimmy, and Peter on so many quality projects has been incredibly rewarding and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to be part of the whole Universal team.”

Staying at Dylan Clark Productions are EVP Beau Bauman who will oversee comedy development and production, and VP Production Brian Williams who will focus on finding properties to develop into commercial action films.