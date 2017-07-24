UPDATE with latest numbers: Dwayne Johnson and Apple unveiled a mini-movie via a worldwide launch today teaming the action star with the tech company’s Siri voice assistant, which has been jostling with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant in the marketplace. It’s already at 2.7 million views on Johnson’s Facebook page, 1.7 million views on Apple’s YouTube channel and is being shared on Johnson’s formidable social media channels, where he started promoting it last night.

WORLD PREMIERE: Hardest working man in show business teams with @Apple & the greatest assistant on the planet. #DominateTheDay #ROCKxSIRI pic.twitter.com/dEup152HQf — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 24, 2017

The 3 minute-, 45-second commercial, dubbed “The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day,” is a take on Johnson’s typical day and plays off his “hardest-working man in Hollywood” image: He practices movie lines while working out and trimming a Bonsai tree; “takes” a Lyft to the airport to fly a plane to Rome, dabbles in a space walk, and makes it back for his big scene all with the help of Siri on his iPhone 7.

Said Apple to premiere the ad: “When your day is as epic as The Rock’s, you need a smarter way to take it all on. Luckily, Siri is always with you — waiting to help whenever you need it. With Siri, just say it and it’s done.”

The premise certainly jibes with Johnson’s stacked schedule: He stars on HBO’s series Ballers and is up next with Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. He’s got Skyscraper and Rampage movies to make, along with Fast 9 and a spinoff of that franchise with Jason Statham, Black Adam, Shazam!, The Janson Directive, Fighting With My Family and a Big Trouble in Little China remake.

He also hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live (where he announced he was running for president), and he just finished launching Baywatch worldwide.

Check out the movie above.