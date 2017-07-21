Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk from director Christopher Nolan swarmed theaters last night starting at blue plate special times of 6PM earning a great $5.5M.

While tracking had Dunkirk, a $150M production, between $35M-$40M for the weekend, the British World War II film has heated up in the wake of stellar reviews with 91% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, hence a much bigger three-day –potentially touching $50M– isn’t out of the question. Early PostTrak audience polls from ComScore/Screen Engine show audiences embracing Dunkirk with an overall 89% positive score. What’s interesting here is that men and women under 25 gave the film its best scores despite not leading the charge at the B.O.: Men under 25 (17%) gave the Nolan pic a 95% score while women under 25 (14%) gave it a 94%. Older men over 25 of course outnumbered everyone at 47% and an 88% positive score while females over 25 repped 22% of the pic’s ticket buyers last night with an 81% positive score.

Meanwhile, EuropaCorp/STXfilms’ sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets from Luc Besson and Universal’s African American female R-rated comedy Girls Trip from Malcolm D. Lee both tied with $1.7M in preview cash. Girls Trip was in play at 2,195 venues, while Valerian was in approximately 2,600 venues. Girls Trip started showtimes at 7PM, Valerian started at 5PM.

Earlier week tracking indicated that Girls Trip would land in the mid-to-upper $20M range while Valerian, a reported $180M estimated production financed via pre-sales, tax subsidies and equity financing, is not expected to do well with $17M-$20M.

A favorite childhood comic of Besson’s, Valerian has been in the director’s head ever since he completed 1997’s Fifth Element, and his urge to make it only quickened in the wake of James Cameron’s 2009 spectacle Avatar which then took VFX and 3D to the limit.

