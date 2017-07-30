Refresh for latest…: Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk continued to storm the international box office this weekend, marshaling another $45.6M from 12,600 screens in 63 markets. The glowingly-reviewed war movie from Warner Bros handily navigated across the $100M overseas and $200M worldwide milestones with $131.3M and $234.1M, respectively.

Dunkirk, followed by Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 3 — which topped $800M globally this frame — were the Nos. 1 and 2 Hollywood titles in this session that had no new wide studio releases. China, however, jumps into the international weekend box office lead with summer blackout actioner Wolf Warriors 2 and an estimated $140M. From director Wu Jing, who stars with Frank Grillo, the military movie has logged the 2nd biggest start of the year, based on unofficial local numbers (more to come below).

Turning back to Dunkirk, Nolan’s war epic had a 36% drop from its launch session while adding majors including Germany, Mexico and Brazil. Overall Latin America figures are ahead of comps Inception and American Sniper. In the UK, the lifetimes of both Interstellar and American Sniper have been surpassed as Dunkirk’s No. 1 hold was just 16% off last week’s bow. The 10-day cume is $35.4M (£27.2M).

The film, which was shot almost entirely using IMAX 70MM 2D cameras, added $6.1M in the format from 307 offshore screens. The international cume is $17M for $40.1M global.

Universal Also passing a major threshold, Despicable Me 3‘s $36.1M offshore weekend brings the heist to $588.8M overseas for a global cume of $819.2M. The threequel has four markets still to release and has now passed Finding Nemo and The Lion King to become the No. 8 animated movie ever at the international box office. It should also top Despicable Me 2’s $607.7M at No. 7.

Disney’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales too has another notch on its belt, crossing $600M internationally for $605M offshore and $776M worldwide. And, Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes is still swinging in staggered rollout, crossing $100M overseas for $106M to date ahead of Brazil, France and Germany openings next weekend.

We are still waiting on weekend numbers for Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets. In the meantime, breakdowns on the movies above and more are being updated below.

