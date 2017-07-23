Christopher Nolan’s epic WWII film Dunkirk has dominated both international and domestic marketplaces this weekend, with an overseas take of $55.4M for distributor Warner Bros. The film, which chronicles the evacuation of the British Expeditionary Force and Allied troops from the French seaport of Dunkerque as they battled the Nazis, opened in 46 international markets this weekend and was on Imax in 42 of those markets with a handful of 70mm engagements on its overall 10,775 screens.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — with an estimated gross of $596.6M — has now become the highest grossing title of the Pirates franchise internationally for Disney (when looking at all at today’s FX rates), thereby passing Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides which grossed $593.4M at current rates.

But back to the main event: Dunkirk, which garnered high praise from both critics and audiences alike, opened initially in France to a strong $2.2M (including previews) and went on to make $4.9M in the market (13% of the total admissions came from eight Imax and three 70mm screens). The studio began its rollout in France because Nolan actually shot the film in Dunkerque where all the action took place 77 years ago. It also heralded the film in by having a premiere screening earlier and then previews.

But the film, which looks like it rose to No. 1 in all markets that it opened in had its biggest bow (not surprisingly) in the U.K. market with $12.4M, which marks the third biggest opening for the director, only behind his two Dark Knight movies. Dunkirk has been the biggest opening to date so far this year in the territory on Imax, where the big-screen epic managed a 14% share from those screens. The studio rolled out the red carpet in the U.K. for a premiere that brought in all the stars and the man of the moment: Christopher Nolan. It didn’t hurt that boy band heartthrob Harry Styles from One Direction is in the film and is a favorite in the U.K.

“We did exceptionally well,” said Imax CEO Greg Foster. “Christopher Nolan created it for Imax and filmed it for Imax. He is the most prepared professional that we’ve ever worked with and the fact that he is also an artist is unusual. It’s phenomenal to exceed expectations like this. I think the one-two punch of his vision and the Imax the experience has shown to be irresistible to moviegoers. When something feels like a theatrical experience, they will see it in a movie theater.” The BFI theater in the U.K. was the top Imax in the territory.

On 232 Imax screens, the film grossed over $7M with a strong per screen average of almost $31K, and ranks as the 3rd highest grossing IMAX opening weekend ever in July, both internationally and globally. India enjoyed their biggest IMAX opening weekend ever, with the UK logging its 3rd highest 2D opening ever in the country.

The overall performance of Dunkirk around the world showed a very strong bump from Friday to Saturday which bodes well for the strong word-of-mouth that should accompany this film. There has been some question as whether or not releasing this movie in the summer rather than in the fall would impact Oscar, but it seems that this film has no chance of being forgotten.

In Korea, where Warner Bros. prepared for the opening by re-releasing Nolan’s 2008 Dark Knight movie to build participation for another of the director’s movies, Dunkirk commanded a 55% share of the Top 5 films in the market, with an excellent $10.3M from 1,252 screens. Those opening weekend results did not top Interstellar but did top other comps Gravity and American Sniper.

This British/French war film is that the Asian markets collectively packed in a big $18.6M, more than tripling that of American Sniper and besting comps Inception (by 19%) and Gravity (by 30%). Nolan’s movies, however, tend to consistently play well in Asian markets as he continues to deliver quality films.

Market by market, France, as we said grossed a strong $4.9M on its 668 screens with 660K admissions on 668 screens, coming in on par with the opening weekend gross for comp Interstellar.

Australia opened to a very strong $4.7M on 535 screens, dominating the country with a 54% share of the Top 5 films. The studio outperformed almost all comps (only exception was Inception).

Russia marched in with an estimated $2.7M from its 2,119 screens, grabbing nearly 40% of the Top 5 films at the box office and performing well ahead of American Sniper.

India debuted to $2.4M on 417 screens, ranking as the No. 1 foreign film in the market and No. 2 behind a local offering. Dunkirk, however, outgrossed all comps and now sits as the No. 2 highest opening for a Christopher Nolan film (behind The Dark Knight Rises). For Imax, it was the biggest debut ever in the country.

Spain grossed $1.9M from 401 screens coming in on par with the opening weekend of Gravity. It also had the best per screen average of any film in the marketplace.

Holland took in a very nice $1.4M on 130 screens with 46% share of the Top 5 films in the market. Those results means that it outdid all comps and comes in as the No. 2 opening weekend ever for Nolan film (behind The Dark Knight Rises. Of that Imax was responsible for 20% of the films gross, and that came from only six of the company’s screens.

Next markets up for Dunkirk will be Germany, Brazil and Mexico next weekend followed by Italy (Aug. 31), China (Sept. 1) and Japan (Sept 9).

More film grosses to come so keep refreshing for the latest …