Christopher Nolan’s sweeping WWII epic Dunkirk began its international rollout in France and other French-speaking markets today to gross $2.2M (that includes previews). The film is in only seven markets at the moment and landed No. 1 in each.

France launched to an impressive $1.1M with 43K admissions on 668 screens, which outperformed the opening day gross for Interstellar by a big 68%. It was also on par with American Sniper.

The Warner Bros.’ film chronicles the evacuation of the British Expeditionary Force and Allied troops from the French seaport of Dunkerque as they battled the Nazis, will open in 46 international markets this weekend. Russia, Korea and Australia is part of the mix of 24 territories which will open today and then it heads into other key markets such as the U.K. and Spain on Friday.

Opening on a non-traditional Wednesday, Scandinavian markets garnered a solid $656K for the region, with Sweden commanding a 53% share of the total market, Norway at 52% and Finland at 40%.

The film should resonant well with European audiences — Harry Styles is in the film and is a favorite in the U.K. – and is getting critical kudos in this country as well where it opens tonight in previews before marching into the weekend.

Nolan actually shot the film in Dunkerque where all the action took place 77 years ago. Last weekend, Warner Bros. premiered the film to audiences there — some of the locals were extras in the film — and it was so well received that the studio added an extra public screening on Monday to accommodate the enthusiasm.

The push includes about 9,900 screens which includes 231 Imax locations. Dunkirk will open in the Latin American markets including the big territories of Mexico and Brazil next weekend. Italy will then go on Aug. 31 and China on Sept. 1 followed by Japan on Sept. 9.