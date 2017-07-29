Dunkirk, which is opening this weekend in another handful of larger territories such as Germany, Mexico and Brazil, ended up grossing $10.8M last night from 63 markets to bring its international cume up to $102.5M. Christopher Nolan’s sweeping WWII film is playing now on 12,439 screens overseas and its holdover drop in most key markets was only 35% last night so this picture is playing full steam ahead for Warner Bros. Domestically, estimates are that the cume after this weekend should play around the $101M mark so worldwide, the studio is looking at a global take easily over $200M.

First the new openers: In its second day of play, Germany took in an estimated $527K on 623 screens for a 2-day cume of $1.1M, racking up the best per screen average in the market. The top grossing location was Sony Center Berlin in IMAX, followed by Zoo Palast Berlin in 70mm.

Mexico grossed an estimated $444K on 1,146 screens, ranking second only behind Fox’s debut title War for the Planet of the Apes. The Imax results have tripled the market average. The total gross so far is $754K. Brazil grossed an estimated $353K from485 screens, generating the best per screen average of any film in the market. The cume now stands at $644K.

Lastly, the UAE grossed an estimated $439K from its 70 screens on Friday to take the No. 1 spot and a two-day cume of $840K.

But it’s the holdover markets that are showing the success of this film. Just based on Friday numbers so far, the studio can see it will be enjoying another strong weekend from the UK as the picture only dropped 19% on its Friday night (taking in $3M). And word of mouth is proving strong as 16% of the sites increased their take over opening Friday, which is no small feat. The cume now stands at $27.5M.

One of those markets showing an increase over its debut Friday last weekend is Holland where the film performed 7%, and it’s still No. 1 with a cume of $2.7M.

Against the opening of War for the Planet of the Apes in Australia, Dunkirk dropped only 31% Friday. It’s No. 2 there with a cume so far of $7.7M and climbing.

And in France where it first opened, the film dropped just 41%. It’s No. 2 with a cume to date of $8.4M. Warner Bros. has not reported admissions.

Nolan shot the film in the country, but not all in France are happy with the outcome. In fact, a review in the “hometown” paper of Le Monde pointed out that the film diminished the role France played in the evacuation, and asked why its 120,000 French soldiers were missing from the shores and why 40,000 heroes who died were ignored in the telling of this film.