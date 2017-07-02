President Donald Trump’s tweet featuring 2007 professional wrestling footage of himself body-slamming Vince McMahon-as-a-CNN stand-in has not only fueled daylong coverage on cable news today, but has drawn a barrage of social media responses from Hollywood stars, Beltway pundits and politicians (Republicans not so much, though).

Related
Donald Trump Tweets Violent, Fake-Wrestling Video Attacking CNN; Network Taking Clip "Very Seriously"

Here’s a sampling.