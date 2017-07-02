President Donald Trump’s tweet featuring 2007 professional wrestling footage of himself body-slamming Vince McMahon-as-a-CNN stand-in has not only fueled daylong coverage on cable news today, but has drawn a barrage of social media responses from Hollywood stars, Beltway pundits and politicians (Republicans not so much, though).
Here’s a sampling.
The point isn't that Trump is inviting violence against reporters (again). It's that he's a POTUS inciting ANY violence, and that he's crazy
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 2, 2017
White supremacy is such that it allows a clearly diminished man to post this and proceed, but blocked the dignity of Obama at every turn. https://t.co/W6HGiRhC4y
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 2, 2017
I disagree that Trump has diminished Prez O's dignity. Pres Obama's dignity can not be diminished by a man who has none. https://t.co/Br55kUHsHH
— Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) July 2, 2017
This is not "modern day presidential," this is prehistoric caveman behavior. https://t.co/Qn6r6eEZEd
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 2, 2017
Watch the same people that said Kathy Griffin's stunt was inciting violence say that Trump's stunt isn't.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) July 2, 2017
.@POTUS posts mock video of him attacking press, even after a GOP candidate did exactly that. Where will his downward spiral take us?
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 2, 2017
What happens if the North Korean dictator gets under the thin skin of @POTUS? https://t.co/ZNarD7qSKG
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 2, 2017
The WWE is SO real – funny how @POTUS co-opting to look like a tough guy now.
He'd have been a Vietnam hero if it weren't for bone spurs. https://t.co/rpMNSuZG0H
— Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) July 2, 2017
Please be clear, there is NOT ONE policy, domestic or foreign, that POTUS believes in his core. No core. Only brand and ratings. Dangerous.
— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 2, 2017
If millions of Americans can see something is very wrong with @POTUS what do you think our allies & enemies are seeing in his behavior. https://t.co/RccPJ1np14
— Chaz Bono (@ChazBono) July 2, 2017
1/ I never minded a good "fight" w the press. It's part of our democracy to disagree. But this goes too far. https://t.co/RRUiJW5sj0
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 2, 2017
Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017
I feel Trump needs a lesson in what the press means to America, & the WH corps walking out or using their cell phones to record is a start.
— Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) July 2, 2017
I do not think Trump's wrestling tweet is an incitement to violence. But I do think it is a sign that he is a silly man, an embarrassment.
— Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) July 2, 2017
At this point, getting Trump's tweets banned from Twitter amounts to suppression of evidence for future trials & lawsuits.
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 2, 2017
If we hear somebody threatening violence on the president, we know to call the secret service. But who do we call when we hear the president threatening violence on someone? I never thought I’d have to ask that question in my lifetime.
How does this “president” have time to put a CNN banner over someone during a fake wrestling scene when he should by trying to understand health care? WTF is going on?! Is he seven years old? If you’re right or left or whatever – THIS IS NOT NORMAL.
What A President. USA deserves him anyways LOL!
Winning
#coyefefe
Phony outrage, Trump is loving this…I’m loving this.
More accurately: Phonies are outraged.
Before this even happened Democrats complained that he should stop using twitter. None of them use it the way he does, so it isn’t fair.
Actually even with this incident I am surprised no writer has thought, how has wrestling changed our political landscape? The only true competitor Trump has is The Rock, what does that tell you?
Modern tech has propelled conservatives far ahead of Democrats, who still think encrypting secrets is “something they’ll get to”. They are all still using windows. Nothing Wikileaks has revealed rivals what the Russians got from Hillary for maybe even decades.
The need to hang on to beliefs of the 70’s is part of the reason Democrats have failed to rebrand. Having a photo of Katy Perry taking a pic of Hillary for her Instagram account is not the same as Hillary doing it.
Trump knows himself. He knows his audience. he knows his enemies. His enemies do not know themselves, do not understand non-government workers, race between claims the GOP is either a fascist dictatorship or unable to do anything at all.
I think the pundits who said his inability to get Health Care passed proves he is not a good leader. They say if he can’t do it by now he was the wrong person for the job. Perhaps someone should tell them, it took Obama 2 1/2 years. So based on their own beliefs… about Obama and healthcare….. LOL!
” The only true competitor Trump has is The Rock, what does that tell you?”
That white America has gotten exponentially more stupid in a very short time.
Trump and every U.S.President take the Presidential Oath to support and defend the U.S.Constitution. ..ALL OF IT. Therefore, Freedom of the Press and Freedom of Speech are the U S Constitution. HE DOES SWEAR TO PICK AND CHOOSE WHICH PART OF THE CONSTITUTION HE GETS TO SPIT ON!!His tweets are OFFICIAL STATEMENTS OF A PRESIDENT therefore they must meet the legal definition of GOOD FAITH or BAD FAITH.Let him under sworn oath in a Court of Law prove he’s not a pathological liar, that 5 mos. Of tweets,are 100%TRUTHFUL,meaning in a Court using UNIVERSALLY accepted facts and credible sources, that all his tweets were made in Good Faith.And he can’t Plead the 5th,because he said only Criminals and Liars Plead the 5th. PROVE TO AMERICA UNDER OATH…THAT YOU ARE STUPID BECAUSE YOU BELIEVE YOUR OPINIONS ARE THE SAME AS FACTS!!OR ARE YOU TOO MUCH A COWARD TO DEFEND YOUR CREDIBILITY IN A COURT OF LAW????
Only a Moronic idiot reveals to his enemy all your weakness…and your Achilles Heel.Since Trump is a Narcissistic, pathological liar and paranoid and grandiose delusional. What the idiot defines as his strengths are actually HIS WEAKNESS. He displays his incompetence, knee jerk response, and viciousness, and irrational behavior.He perceives any criticism constructive,etc.as A PERSONAL ATTACK ON HIM, and goes for the jugular.The difference between him and other dictators, they actually are highly INTELLIGENT they just choose to use it negatively. As, opposed to Trump who proves his IGNORANCE on a daily basis.As he documents daily using TWITTER. He believes his demented,irrational, OPINIONS are the same as FACTS..they ARE NOT.
What’s so different about Trump displaying bully behavior and manufactured hatred vs the way we all seem to, as well? He’s proving himself to be a typical American. If you don’t believe me, ask yourself if you are willing to accept all people for who they are and forgive their faults.
Barry Obama sent more journalists to prison than any other.
Hwood just hardup for the demz
Antifa so cuddly.
Look how silly the fat man looks flailing his arms pretending to beat up a guy. It’s like a chubby toddler having a fit. It’s kind of gross.
When is Deadline Hollywood going to start covering entertainment news again? Enough of this douchebag already.
These replies and the hypocrisy within them are WHY Trump won in the first place. The same people who generally support free expression (from the left) are always first to criticise Trump. Ironic…
As stated in one of the tweets. You can’t be pissed at Kathy Griffin’s stupid ‘joke’ and then think this is fine.