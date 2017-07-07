The morning of President Donald Trump’s first meeting (or second, or third, depending on which Trump quote you subscribe to) with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, TV news pundits hyperventilated about potential presidential body language.

They made much of Friday morning’s official G20 group photo shoot, for which the two men stood at opposite ends of the front row. The First Handshake also got deconstructed:

“He gave him the shake, and the under-pat!” CNN’s Chris Cuomo reported, of Trump’s first move.

Trump, meanwhile, kicked off his day with Twitter:

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin. Much to discuss.#G20Summit #USA🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough responded to Trump’s tweets, imagining German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron huddling to discuss why Podesta “did not give up his risotto recipe.”

Trump’s tweets showed that, even when he is on the most important diplomatic stage, “he’s still is a small, small figure on Twitter,” Scarborough said, calling it a “bizarre tweak as a way to start the G20.”

Also the subject of much debate among TV news talking heads on Friday morning: whether Trump will bring up Russia’s meddling in the presidential election when the two men meet. On his way to G20, Trump had stopped in Poland (the Fox & Friends of Europe, explains Mediaite), to take a presser question as to whether he believes Russia was behind the election tamper.

“I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries, and I see nothing wrong with that statement. Nobody really knows,” POTUS answered.