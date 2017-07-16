Even by current presidential standards, Donald Trump’s Sunday morning tweetstorm was torrential, with five missives targeting his favorite peeves: “fake” media, polls, crowd sizes, anonymous sources and even those Hillary Clinton emails. (Read the tweets below.)

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?,” Trump tweeted in this morning’s opening salvo, retooling one of his campaign’s greatest hits for the latest scandal.

Next came crowd size, with Trump pointing out that yesterday’s Women’s U.S. Open – which was held at Trump National, the president’s private club in Bedminster, New Jersey – drew more “supporters” than protesters. The president might have been responding to this CNN.com report yesterday: “Demonstrators were kept at least three miles from the course. They were met by a roughly equal number of Trump supporters.”

After that came Trump’s praise for Michael Caputo, his former campaign adviser who told CNN Friday that he “never once” discussed nor heard anyone mention Russian involvement” during the campaign.

Then, after accusing “Fake News” of “DISTORTING DEMOCRACY,” the president wound his way to what might have fouled his mood in the first place: Today’s new ABC/Washington Post poll that finds the president’s six-month approval rating at an all-time low, with just 36 percent of Americans approving of his job performance.

Rounding up, Trump tweeted that the “ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time!”

The president’s claim that 40% isn’t bad doesn’t jibe with the poll numbers, which indicate Trump has the “lowest six-month approval rating of any president in polls dating back 70 years, punctuated by questions about his competence on the world stage, his effectiveness, the GOP health care plan and Russia’s role in the 2016 election,” per ABC.

Here is the President’s Sunday morning output:

