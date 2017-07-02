Refresh for updates President Donald Trump has just upped the appalling quotient of his Twitter habit, sending out a holiday weekend message of himself sucker-punching a man – later identified as WWE’s Vince McMahon – at a professional wrestling event, a CNN logo superimposed over the victim’s face.
CNN has released a response, read by Brian Stelter on today’s Reliable Sources, which devoted its entire hour to a panel discussion of the video, CNN’s retraction of a story this week and the subsequent resignations of three journalists, and recent anti-media comments by the president.
Here is CNN’s statement in full:
“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”
Trump’s video ends with the words “Fraud News Network.”
Stelter said he has asked Twitter’s press department whether the video violates Twitter’s anti-violence and harassment policies, but CNN had not yet received a response. He said CNN is taking the situation “very seriously” out of concern that the clip magnifies the network’s concerns over threats and violence against its staff.
The clip is from a WWE pro-wrestling event years ago when Trump occasionally took part in the entertainment, and, according to Stelter, had been posted on Reddit earlier this week. The president retweeted the clip at 6:21 am ET today, July 2.
On Reliable Sources, CNN contributor Carl Bernstein kicked off the discussion about the latest Trump tweet. “First, it’s not just anti-CNN, it’s anti-freedom of press, anti-freedom of speech, a definitive statement by the President of the United States. And it also goes to the question that many military leaders are asking, [questions] by the intelligence community, by people in Congress, about the stability of the President of the United States. This is an index of his state of mind, visually. It’s very disturbing. There’s nothing light-hearted about it whatsoever – it is an incitement…”
Conservative radio host Ben Ferguson, calling in to Reliable Sources, disagreed, saying that the clip was meant to be humorous, and pointed to shows like Saturday Night Live that often mock the president.
“Everybody’s trying to over-exaggerate this,” Ferguson said, noting that Trump probably took “seven seconds” to see and re-tweet the clip.
“I’ve seen some of the trash that’s coming to people’s inboxes,” said Stelter about hateful messages being sent to CNN colleagues. “What he does in 7 seconds can hurt people,” Stelter said.
The wrestling smackdown video arrives in the midst of a cultural debate over where to draw the lines between humor, art, violence, intention and consequences. Kathy Griffin was fired by CNN from her annual New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig after she was photographed holding a bloody, decapitated dummy resembling Trump. A Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, with the doomed title character done up like Trump, caused controversy and advertiser pull-outs.
Trump and his representatives were vociferous in condemning Griffin and the Caesar production, with Trump calling Griffin “sick” and Donald Trump Jr. asking, “When does ‘art’ become political speech?”
Here is Trump’s anti-CNN tweet:
at first i thought it was a parody account, lol americans u f***ed
Truly!!!
He truly is the People’s Princess.
Naaahhh
Maybe he wants to go home. He doesn’t have it in him to quit. 25-45
Ignore his Twitter antics as much as possible, people, and pay close attention to everything else he and his cronies do in the next few days because he is clearly even more desperate than usual to provide distraction and I’m concerned it is because he is about to do his worst yet. #lockhimup
Ha! Great job, Mr President. I like your sense of humor.
They do know Trump supports love this…don’t they? This is how he responds to his critics, the swamp people are not use to this. He’s having fun watching them go crazy, I hope the Republicans are learning how not to be afraid of the MSM bullies. When some hack says that Republicans hate women, gays, black people etc, they should just tell them to “F” off!
Months ago comics said he was the best thing for comedy in years, little did the know HE was going to be the funny one. The late night losers have run out of jokes, now all they have left are insults. My guess is that they believe that who ever is the nastiest at Trump will get them an “EMMY”, that may be true.
LOVE Trump! He is the ONLY Republican to really take a no-holds-bar approach with a critical media that hates him anyway.
And yet he gets more and more press for it! Brilliant move on his part…
Wow ignorance is bliss. The Romans thought they’d rule forever too. Apologies in advance for your great grandchildren.
The only thing brilliant about you two Neanderthals is the size of your delusions.
Thanks wme-img. Hope your other clients appreciate this.
Ari and Patrick are sellouts.
Pretty funny. don’t you get it…this President is not being controlled by a handler like O and Bush etc. We see how deep the Deep State is…this all good. He’s not going to change …what were you expecting. Meanwhile in the real world Isis has been thrown out of Mosul..this is because our current President actually wants to defeat them…very funny how he f..ks with the media …
No, it’s not funny. It’s sad. We’re watching a man melt down publicly over twitter and not one of his friends or family is stepping in to save him.
That said man happens to be the leader of a powerful nation turns a personal tragedy into Shakespeare’s King Lear or the Greek Oedipus Rex – a timeless dissection of power and the individual.
You do realize that the attack on ISIS in Mosul started under Obama right?
Sooo different from the Caesar play, right?
That has been defended for weeks. No different.
CNN and NYT is just the appetizer…The IncredibleTrump gonna whoop msnbc next
This dude is beastmode, whoops fake media as a hobby while WINNING for the USA.
Next level.
Well AT&T will have to sell CNN to get Trump blessing buying Time Warner. Sad World.