Refresh for updates President Donald Trump has just upped the appalling quotient of his habit, sending out a holiday weekend message of himself sucker-punching a man – later identified as WWE’s Vince McMahon – at a professional wrestling event, a CNN logo superimposed over the victim’s face.

CNN has released a response, read by Brian Stelter on today’s Reliable Sources, which devoted its entire hour to a panel discussion of the video, CNN’s retraction of a story this week and the subsequent resignations of three journalists, and recent anti-media comments by the president.

Here is CNN’s statement in full:

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Trump’s video ends with the words “Fraud News Network.”

Stelter said he has asked Twitter’s press department whether the video violates Twitter’s anti-violence and harassment policies, but CNN had not yet received a response. He said CNN is taking the situation “very seriously” out of concern that the clip magnifies the network’s concerns over threats and violence against its staff.

The clip is from a WWE pro-wrestling event years ago when Trump occasionally took part in the entertainment, and, according to Stelter, had been posted on Reddit earlier this week. The president retweeted the clip at 6:21 am ET today, July 2.

On Reliable Sources, CNN contributor Carl Bernstein kicked off the discussion about the latest Trump tweet. “First, it’s not just anti-CNN, it’s anti-freedom of press, anti-freedom of speech, a definitive statement by the President of the United States. And it also goes to the question that many military leaders are asking, [questions] by the intelligence community, by people in Congress, about the stability of the President of the United States. This is an index of his state of mind, visually. It’s very disturbing. There’s nothing light-hearted about it whatsoever – it is an incitement…”

Conservative radio host Ben Ferguson, calling in to Reliable Sources, disagreed, saying that the clip was meant to be humorous, and pointed to shows like Saturday Night Live that often mock the president.

“Everybody’s trying to over-exaggerate this,” Ferguson said, noting that Trump probably took “seven seconds” to see and re-tweet the clip.

“I’ve seen some of the trash that’s coming to people’s inboxes,” said Stelter about hateful messages being sent to CNN colleagues. “What he does in 7 seconds can hurt people,” Stelter said.

The wrestling smackdown video arrives in the midst of a cultural debate over where to draw the lines between humor, art, violence, intention and consequences. Kathy Griffin was fired by CNN from her annual New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig after she was photographed holding a bloody, decapitated dummy resembling Trump. A Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar, with the doomed title character done up like Trump, caused controversy and advertiser pull-outs.

Trump and his representatives were vociferous in condemning Griffin and the Caesar production, with Trump calling Griffin “sick” and Donald Trump Jr. asking, “When does ‘art’ become political speech?”

Here is Trump’s anti-CNN tweet: