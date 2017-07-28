President Donald Trump, who is having a very bad week, tweet-raged about the death of Trumpcare’s latest iteration on the Senate floor at about 1:30 AM today. Sen. John McCain, who flew back for the vote after being diagnosed with brain cancer, dealt the final blow to the so-called skinny repeal, walking on to the floor, turning his thumb down, and saying “No.” Gasps were heard in the hall; McCain walked off. His no vote was added to those of GOP Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, and all Dems. Skinny Repeal was considered the Senate’s Last Best Stab as passing something to get Obamacare killed.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

If Republicans are going to pass great future legislation in the Senate, they must immediately go to a 51 vote majority, not senseless 60… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…Even though parts of healthcare could pass at 51, some really good things need 60. So many great future bills & budgets need 60 votes…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

The overnight voting had required a simple majority.

McCain’s no vote surprised some, given that he had just delivered to Trump the deciding vote in letting debate move forward. He changed his tune because of concerns the House would pass it too, as is. McCain did not like the bill.

Trump’s Friday morning disappointment caps a lousy week for the White House. Before McCain’s dramatic vote:

-The Boy Scouts issued an apology for Trump’s speech at its National Jamboree.

-The military said it will not implement Trump’s new transgender policy, announced via Twitter.

-The Hill reacted with outrage over Trump attacks of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

-His new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci upstaged him in a wild interview with New Yorker.