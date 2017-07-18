Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Trumpcare bill got dealt a death blow Monday night when Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and Utah Sen. Mike Lee gave it a thumbs down, joining GOP colleagues Sen. Rand Paul and Susan Collins. The GOP “no” vote tally meant McConnell did not have the votes to begin debate on his legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

President Donald Trump, who had campaigned on a promise to kill Obamacare, was most seriously displeased, what with word of the collapse coming while he was wining and dining Sens. Richard Shelby, Steve Daines and James Lankford; of Alabama, Montana and Oklahoma, respectively, to secure their votes for the Senate proposal:

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

“Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,” McConnell said in a statement issued late Monday. The Senate will instead vote soon-ish on a bill to delay the repeal of Obamacare for two years, CNN reports, despite Trump’s tweet advocating Obamacare repeal without a replacement plan in place.

Before Monday night’s fatal blow, McConnell already had put the Trumpcare vote on hold when Sen. John McCain unexpectedly left town for surgery to remove a blood clot. Delivering his Made in America theme-week speech Monday afternoon, Trump said “We must repeal job-killing Obamacare.” adding, “And I can tell you, we hope John McCain gets better very soon, because we miss him. “He’s a crusty voice in Washington – plus we need his vote.”