Democrats are to blame for the collapse of the Senate’s Trumpcare legislation, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, saying “we” were “let down by all of the Democrats” but promising that Republicans “will return.”
Trump has played the Blame Dems card throughout the process of trying to forge a Trumpcare bill; back in March he tweeted same when Republicans were forced to pull their Obamacare repeal from the House floor. House Speaker Paul Ryan eventually got a bill through, which Trump celebrated in a Rose Garden ceremony, then blasted as a “mean” bill weeks later.
With that in mind, Trump advocated this morning that Senate Republicans let Obamacare “fail” – a strategy he’d had previously would be politically effective but bad for the American people.
Monday had been a tough day for Trump. The announcements by two more Republicans they would cast a “no” vote on the Trumpcare bill came as he was wining and dining GOP senators thought to be deft in dealing with tough legislative battles, after a busy day having his photo taken sitting in an American-made fire truck and trying on a cowboy hat, in celebration of Made in America Day:
“stay tuned” ??? what is this ??? 1940s radio soap opera???
Will he STOP dividing this country, at SOME point please? ALWAYS someone to goddamn blame, it never ends! It is PATHETIC!
😂 ^^ under 30
ahhh – mr president – did you know that the GOp owns the White House, the Congress (both houses), and the Supreme court?? The Democrats have no power. Also, did you know your party doesn’t want the dems to participate? Maybe you should ask them before saying things like that. Also, mr president do you know what in the bill?? Please let us know…
Shannon ~ Do you understand what a RINO is? There are republican conservatives, and then there are the establishment RINO’s (republican in name only). They are the Washington elite who are bought and paid for by the same corrupt lobbyists as the democrats. Those RINO’s have become known as ‘the swamp creatures’. Simply put, they’re political whores. Washington is filled with democrat and RINO political whores.
Obamacare is imploding on it’s own. It will be completely unsustainable within one year. Democrats, and the ignorant RINO’s, were pretty stupid to not go along with a change. The pending death of obamacare will result in ZERO health insurance and all of the perks that the reform was going to include. This will be desvastating. It’s shameful that the ‘cult of obama’ is blind to reality. Obamacare was doomed to fail from day one.
This is just one more indication that the Washington elite only care about themselves. What’s that saying…. “Ignorance is bliss”.
Trump takes ALL the credit for everything good whether he actually is involved or not. Likewise, Trump blames EVERYONE else for everything that goes wrong.
This is the very definition of a LOSER!!!!
sounds like he’s already tired of winning so much
Considering it was a garbage bill that would have cost 20 million people their health insurance AND the Democrats are working from a minority in the Senate, I think kudos to the Dems are in order.
Is it normal to blame the opposing party for your failures when you control it all?