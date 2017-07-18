Democrats are to blame for the collapse of the Senate’s Trumpcare legislation, President Donald Trump tweeted this morning, saying “we” were “let down by all of the Democrats” but promising that Republicans “will return.”

Trump has played the Blame Dems card throughout the process of trying to forge a Trumpcare bill; back in March he tweeted same when Republicans were forced to pull their Obamacare repeal from the House floor. House Speaker Paul Ryan eventually got a bill through, which Trump celebrated in a Rose Garden ceremony, then blasted as a “mean” bill weeks later.

With that in mind, Trump advocated this morning that Senate Republicans let Obamacare “fail” – a strategy he’d had previously would be politically effective but bad for the American people.

Monday had been a tough day for Trump. The announcements by two more Republicans they would cast a “no” vote on the Trumpcare bill came as he was wining and dining GOP senators thought to be deft in dealing with tough legislative battles, after a busy day having his photo taken sitting in an American-made fire truck and trying on a cowboy hat, in celebration of Made in America Day:

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

With only a very small majority, the Republicans in the House & Senate need more victories next year since Dems totally obstruct, no votes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017