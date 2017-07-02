President Trump kept up his spiraling attacks on the media during a speech tonight at Kennedy Center concert hall in Washington, in what was otherwise billed as an address to veterans and Christians at an Independence Day weekend rally.

According to a White House pool report, much of the appearance was devoted to his running theme of bashing and taunting the press.

“My administration is transferring power outside of Washington and returning it to where it belongs, the people,” Trump said. “The fake media is trying to silence us but we will not let them. The people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”

Media outlets should look inward for the source of the current turmoil, Trump insisted. “The fact is, the press destroyed themselves because they went too far,” he said. “Instead of being subtle and smart, they used the hatchet and the people saw it right from the beginning.”

The media’s agenda “is not your agenda,” he added. “The dishonest media will not stop us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of the American people.”

In the past two days, Trump has launched numerous rough-edged tweets at Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, who traded allegations back at him. Earlier today, he pinned part of a mini-tweetstorm about “fake media” to his Twitter profile. He touted his use of social media as being “MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL.”

Trump’s Kennedy Center speech also touched on a few other topics, including religious freedom (he’s for it), the Mexican border wall (he’ll build it) and the need to improve assistance for veterans. “I am delivering on trade, on the economy, the Supreme Court, on the Second Amendment, on the military and for our veterans and on our borders,” he proclaimed.

Before Trump took the stage, a church choir performed a song called “Make America Great Again,” apparently a world premiere of the tune. The choir conductor said it was written and composed by Gary Moore of First Baptist Church in Dallas, who was in the audience and stood to receive applause.