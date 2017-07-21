Melissa McCarthy’s reign as Saturday Night Live’s Sean Spicer appears to have come to an end. President Donald Trump has named pal/Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, and Spicer, who has been filling in on the job, has resigned.

Spicer’s role as wrangler of the daily White House press briefings had been neutered since Team Trump pulled cameras from the clambake and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders largely took over the gaggle.

In Spicer’s brief time – six months and one day – as White House Press Secretary, Trump repeatedly

NBC Broadway Video

has expressed his unhappiness with his loyal soldier. Spicer has endured a lot under Trump, taking a bullet for his POTUS on Day One when he held his gobsmacking presser to insist Trump’s inauguration hadd clocked the biggest crowd in history, and brooked no opposition.

And Saturday Night Live did Spicey no favor when the NBC late-night show skyrocketed his profile, bringing McCarthy on board for a spot-on parody on Saturday Night Live. McCarthy is Emmy-nommed for those headline-grabbing performances.

It got so bad for Spicer, White House correspondents began to take pity on him and, when he made a rare appearance at the daily gaggle, told him how happy they were to see him back.

News comes one day after political web site Axios reported President Donald Trump was expected to announce Anthony Scaramucci to the gig. Scaramucci had earlier been promised a job in the Trump White House but that gig offer did not materialize.

The role has been vacant since Mike Dubke resigned in May after just a few months on the job. Spicer has been handling those duties since Dubke left and the report threw Spicer’s future into question. The plan came as a surprise to Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who found out after it already was a lock, Axios had reported. AP Bye bye, Priebus. Scaramucci is a big Republican donor; he supported Trump during the general election campaign after supporting Scott Walker and Jeb Bush earlier in the White House race. Scaramucci is a longtime friend of Fox News Channel star Sean Hannity, Axios reported.