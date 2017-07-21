Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially got the White House Press Secretary job today and, in a rare on-camera press briefing, read a perfunctory statement from President Donald Trump on the resignation of her predecessor Sean Spicer. Meanwhile, new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci could be seen waiting in the wings.

The Trump statement reads: “I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings.”

After six months and one day of Trump abuse, Spicer this morning threw in the towel when POTUS named pal/Wall Street financier Scaramucci to be his new White House communications director. Spicer, who had been filling in on the job, told CNN he quit to give Scaramucci a “clean slate.”

Spicer’s role as wrangler of the daily White House press briefings had been neutered since Team Trump pulled cameras from the clambake and Deputy Press Secretary Sanders largely took over the gaggle.

Despite reports Trump wanted Spicer to remain as Press Secretary, the relationship was rocky from the get-go. In Spicer’s brief time as press secretary, Trump repeatedly expressed unhappiness with his loyal soldier. Spicer endured a lot under Trump, taking press bullets for his POTUS on Day One, when he held his gobsmacking presser to insist Trump’s inauguration had clocked the biggest crowd in history, and making it clear he would brook no opposition. “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period! Both in person and around the globe,” Spicer had barked that day.