President Donald Trump just took a swipe at this week’s avalanche of media revelations about his son’s still-mysterious meeting with at least a couple Russians last year.

“Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday – despite the Russian hoax story!” Trump tweeted today.

Stock Market hit another all-time high yesterday – despite the Russian hoax story! Also, jobs numbers are starting to look very good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2017

A few minutes later he tweeted that he’ll be at the Women’s U.S. Open today.

He did not specifically refer to Donald Trump Jr., who last weekend released emails indicating that he met with a Russian lawyer who was offering incriminating info about Hillary Clinton. Throughout the week, the drip drip drip news had brought the number of attendees at that meeting to as many as eight, including Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.