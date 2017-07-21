Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the Trump Tower meeting attended by Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, on the promise of getting Hillary Clinton dirt provided by the Russian government.

CNN’s Dana Bash said she was read the letter sent letter to White House sent this week by Mueller asking staff to save all docs relating to the June 2016 meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. That includes any docs related to recent disclosures about the meeting. In the letter, Mueller makes it clear he is connecting this request to the larger Russian election-meddling probe.

“As you are aware the Special Counsel’s office is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any links or coordinaeion between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of Donald Trump,” the letter reads, according to CNN.

“Information concerning the June 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya is relevant to the investigation,” the letter adds.

Bash called it “one of the first clear actions we know about as related to the White House.”

News comes as reports are blossoming that Trump’s White House is trying to undermine Mueller. And Rachel Maddow devoted the bulk of her MSNBC show on Thursday to a discussion of how Trump tried to get Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign. Trump savaged Sessions in a New York Times interview this week, for having recused himself from the Russia probe which POTUS called “very unfair to the President.” With Sessions resigned, Trump could replace Sessions with someone not recused from the Russian probe who could then fire Mueller, Maddow noted.