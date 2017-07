Earlier this week it was announced that Muppet Studio was replacing Kermit the Frog’s longtime voice actor after more than two decades. Steve Whitmire voiced America’s favorite frog since character creator Jim Henson died in 1990.

Stephen Colbert’s late show got footage of the auditions to become the new voice of Kermit. Among those auditioning were some of President Donald Trump’s favorite puppets: Sean Spicer, Donald Jr., Ben Carson, etc.: