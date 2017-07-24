President Donald Trump is still working on his teleprompter skills, mistakenly saying Obamacare has been wreaking havoc “on the lives of innocent, hardworking Americans” for “the past 17 years,” during a prepared White House address this afternoon.

Stand with him or face the consequences, Trump warned GOP senators in a “damn the details, give me a win” speech demanding they vote to move forward their Trumpcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which was signed into law in 2010.

Surrounded by some John Doe’s he says have suffered under Obamacare, Trump performed some old-fashioned political theater Monday afternoon, warning GOP senators that a vote tomorrow against the Trumpcare bill means they are OK with “the Obamacare nightmare.”

Trump delivered that ominous message at a time when polls show public opinion is that Obamcare is, in fact, the better route.

Hours earlier, Trump tweeted a warning to Republicans that a “no” vote to move forward their chamber’s Obamacare repeal and replace plan that will have “repercussions…far greater than any of them understand.”

If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

“There is still time to do the right thing,” said the man who blessed the House Trumpcare bill in the White House Rose Garden, then, days later, blasted it as “mean” via Twitter.

Trump’s speech got high marks from TV news political navel lint gazers, though some think he might have reconsidered his repeated use of the word “obstruction.”

“To every member of the Senate I say this: The American people waited long enough. Enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action. We are here to solve problems for the people. … Obamacare has broken our health care system. It’s broken. Collapsing. It is gone. Now it’s up to us to get great health care for the American people,” said the POTUS with a record low 37% approval rating six months into his administration.

Trump gave a sneak peek to Twitter on Monday morning about what he would say in his speech: