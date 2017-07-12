Shortly after tweeting his review of Donald Jr.’s televised interview with Sean Hannity – “He did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent” – President Donald Trump announced “I have very little time for watching TV,” what with the White House functioning so perfectly:

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

A few hours earlier, POTUS had retweeted – Wednesday morning’s edition of TV program Fox & Friends. The Fox News Channel supported his optimism with a report about Sen. Mitch McConnell delaying the Senate’s August recess in order to get done its Trumpcare bill:

Getting the job done! Sen. Mitch McConnell delays August recess to work on health care bill pic.twitter.com/wBjha8ldeK — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 12, 2017

POTUS also pointed his millions of social followers to his successes that have gotten somewhat buried in the news cycle, what with Donald Jr. sucking up so much Trump family oxygen the past several days:

ISIS is on the run & will soon be wiped out of Syria & Iraq, illegal border crossings are way down (75%) & MS 13 gangs are being removed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

But, in the midst of his tweets, Trump once again got distracted by Russia, and Hillary Clinton:

.@WashTimes states "Democrats have willfully used Moscow disinformation to influence the presidential election against Donald Trump." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017