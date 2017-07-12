UPDATED with video: “In retrospect I probably would have done things differently,” Donald Trump Jr. says tonight in a master stroke of understatement, during his pre-taped interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity [Watch video below].
But, immediately after making that remark, Trump Jr. tells Hannity it’s the press’s fault that his meeting with a Kremlin-attached lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton has become a big story and perked up the ears of House and Senate Intel Committee members, explaining, “Again this is before the Russia mania, this is before they were building this up in the press.”
“For me this was opposition research, they had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about, probably under-reported for years not just during the campaign,” he said, of the Russian-government surrogate lawyer’s promised Clinton intel. “So I think I wanted to hear it out,” he said. “But really it went nowhere and it was apparent that wasn’t what the meeting was about.”
Donald Jr.’s meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya came to light last weekend owing to reporting in The New York Times. It was set up by a publicist for a Russian pop star whose father is a real estate magnate who sponsored the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant held in Moscow and who had talked to Donald Trump Sr. about a Trump Tower in Moscow.
Trump Jr. explained he did not stop to think of a still-Kremlin-attached lawyer as someone working on behalf of the government of an aggressor nation. “Honestly, my take-away when all of this was going on, is that someone has information on our opponent. Things are going a million miles per hour. You know what it’s like to be on a campaign. We just won Indiana, but we’re talking about a contested convention. Things are going a million miles per hour again.”
Donald Jr tells Hannity he thought maybe the emails were about her “involvement” with the Russian government. “So, you know, again, I didn’t know if there was any credibility, I didn’t know if there was anything behind it, I can’t vouch for the information.”
Asked whether he told Dad about the meeting, also attended by Jared Kushner and campaign chair Paul Manafort, held at Trump Tower around 4 PM on June 9, 2016 – when, according to some press accounts of that afternoon, Donald Trump was in Trump Tower – Donald Jr responds: “No. It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell. I mean, I wouldn’t have even remembered it until you started scouring through this stuff. It was literally just a wasted 20 minutes, which was a shame.”
revision, revision,revision,revision…that all these folks do is revise their story.
This ridicouls story is becoming the left’s version of Benghazi
It’s like Benghazi except this time the administration worked hand in hand with the enemy to attack America. So, not like Benghazi at all.
Huh?
Here’s a question that the liberal media haven’t answered: why would Natalia Veselnitskaya be sitting with Obama’s ambassador to Russia 8 days after meeting with Trump Jr.? The video is on YouTube.
Why don’t you answer these questions? Why did Jr. lie about meeting with Russians? Why did ALL Trumpsters lie about meeting with Russians? Why are so many Trumpsters meeting with Russians? Why did Trump float the idea of a cyber security pact between Russia and the US? Why can’t Trump admit that Russia meddled in our election? Why was Kushner trying to set up a back channel communication for himself and Russia? Why when asked about Putin being a killer did Trump say the US has killers too? Why can’t Trump insult Putin but can insult any and all of our allies? Why is any of this happening???
Well, she’s the Kremlin’s go-to lawyer on the Magnitsky Act and the sitting Ambassador would be the appropriate person to meet with… you understand how diplomacy works – right?
Fredo
Given that the FBI and CIA were already tracking Russian involvement in US affairs, it’s not unlikely that the Trump Jr – Veselnitskaya conversation was recorded. js
I wish I would have colluded differently and committed treason in a different way but the damn fake news press with their reporting and such caught me.
Nice try. No collusion happened. No treason happened. No laws were broken. Liberal Twitter is aflame today with visions of Junior being arrested and Trump being impeached. That could happen with the entire Deep State being so against Trump but understand why it will happen if it does. Trump is confronting the Establishment and they hate him for beating Hillary.
It’s always someone else’s fault right Junior? I heard your village is looking for their idiot.