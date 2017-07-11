Shortly after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his “entire email chain” with the publicist who arranged his meeting with “Russian government attorney” Natalia Veselnitskaya, promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, Part 2 of Don Jr.’s Get Out In Front Of The Story campaign was unveiled:

“Fox News Channel’s Hannity will present an exclusive in-studio interview tonight with Donald Trump Jr. to discuss the latest New York Times report and meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, along with his thoughts on the media,” FNC announced.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump Jr. took an aggressive step to get ahead of the New York Times in this quickly developing story of his meeting, during Dad’s campaign, with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising to deliver dirt on Hillary Clinton. Donald Jr. sent a tweeted statement to “everyone” and released what he claims is his entire email chain with the publicist for a Russian pop star who set up the Trump Tower meeting in June of 2016. The emails, back and forth with Rob Goldstone, set up the Trump Tower meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr. also attended by Jared Kushner and then Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. The New York Times has been writing about the meeting, and setting the TV news cycle, since last weekend.