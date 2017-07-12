Calls for President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and Secretary of Everything Jared Kushner to be stripped of his security clearance is just another example of Democratic political rannygazoo, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted at Tuesday’s TV-without-the-pictures White House press briefing.

Ditto California Rep. Brad Sherman’s introduction of an article of impeachment against POTUS Trump, which Sanders called “a political game at its worst.”

Sanders was vague on details when asked about POTUS contact with Don Jr. since word of the meeting between a Kremlin intermediary and Donald Jr, Kushner and then campaign chair Paul Manafort, when asked to confirm a NYT report Trump helped his son forge his response to the press. She said she could only confirm they have talked “at some point over the last few days.”

Sanders had a tough come syncing up Don Jr. insistence Dad knew nothing of his meeting with the Russian lawyer from whom he expected to receive information incriminating to Hillary Clinton as a token of Russia and its government’s support of Trump’s campaign when she was asked if Trump Sr. is reconsidering his position that the investigation into Russian tampering with the 2016 election is a “witch hunt.”

And, it’s become a sort of parlor game at these camera-free press briefings to ask Sanders if President Trump considers Russia to be friend or foe. Today’s question came with an aside that his FBI director nominee Christopher Wray had testified earlier in the day he considered Russia a country to be approached only very warily. Sanders dodged the question for a third day.