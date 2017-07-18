The eighth person who attended Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with a Kremlin-tied lawyer promising to deliver dirt on Hillary Clinton is a senior vice president at the company founded by the Russian real estate mogul who initiated the meeting.

Ike Kaveladze’s identity was confirmed by his attorney, Scott Balber, CNN reports.

Kaveladze is SVP at Crocus Group, the real estate development company run by Azerbaijani-Russian oligarch Aras Agalarov, according to Kaveladze’s LinkedIn. Aras Agalarov, a Russian real estate billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. His son, Emin Agalarov is the Russian pop star whose music video Trump appeared in; he performed at the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Kaveladze studied at the Moscow Academy of Finance, and got an MBA from the University of New Haven in Connecticut, according to his website. He has worked for the Agalarovs’ business since 2004, which means he was with the company when it partnered with the Trump Organization to hold the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in ’13.

Kaveladze’s lawyer says his client is a long-time US citizen who speaks fluent Russian and has “never had any engagement with the Russian government in any capacity.” The exec thought he had been asked to attend the meeting last June to be translator for Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. Once at the meeting he realized she had a translator with her, Balber said.

Balber came forward after special counsel investigators identified his client and sought information from him, but have not reached out to Balber about Emin and Aras Agalarov, whom the lawyer said he also represents – offering media a small peek into Rob Mueller’s probe of allegations Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia on the presidential election.

“We are cooperating fully with prosecutors as a result of the investigation,” Balber told CNN.

Balber said Kaveladze has not yet been interviewed.